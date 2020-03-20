Other Stories This Friday 3.20.2020

San Luis Obispo county schools are still offering free lunches to students. They drive through operations are from 11-1 each weekday at many schools in the county. In Paso Robles, the lunch program is offered at Georgia Brown, Winifred Pifer, Flamson middle school and Paso Robles high school. In Atascadero nearly every school is providing free meals to all students. That’s between the hours of 11-1 on week days. You need to have the children in the car with you to pick up the free lunch.

The attempted rape trial of Tyrone Anderson ends in a jury deadlock.

The Atascadero man was found guilty of attempted kidnapping and assault for attack on a woman following a car crash.