Cloudy today with a few scattered showers highs in the upper 50’s. Tonight, an 80% chance of rain.

One to two tenths of an inch of rain expected. Lows in the upper 40’s

Tomorrow, rain in the morning. A few scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50’s.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday and that sunshine will continue through most of next week.