In Sports 4.08.2020

Major League Baseball is looking at options for this season. One idea for all 30 teams to play in the Phoneix area in empty ballparks.

No details have been announced. Ideas are reportedly in the early stage. Playing all the game in Arizona does present problems, however, half of the clubs hold spring training in Arizona, so they already have facilities. Ten spring training ballparks and the Arizona Diamondback’s Chase field are all within about 50 miles.

The games would be televised, perhaps with fake, cardboard or plastic inflatable people in the stands to make it look more realistic. There may be recordings of people yelling things like, “Kill the ump” or “where’s Billy Martin? I brought some marshmallows.” Baseball officials will continue to study which options may be viable.