Sunny today in the north county, highs in the mid 90’s in Paso Robles. Upper 80’s in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 60. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 97 in Paso Robles. Near 90 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a cooling trend this weekend with highs only reaching the upper 80’s by Friday. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s thru Wednesday of next week.