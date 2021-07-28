Sound Off – Wed 7/28/2021 – Winemakers Cookoff & Moms For Liberty

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Gary Eberle and Vicki Silva for Rotary’s Winemakers Cookoff.

*Jennifer Grinanger of Moms For Liberty to discuss mask mandate of all K-12 public school students. For more information go to: momsforliberty.org.