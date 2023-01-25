NRC and Diablo Canyon 01.25.2023

Yesterday, federal regulators rebuff a request to continue operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The letter from the NRC throws an obstacle in PG and E’s path to secure a longer operating life for Diablo’s twin reactors.

The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight over the operation and safety of the Diablo Canyon plant.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the plant should keep running beyond a scheduled 2025 closure to ward off possible blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable sources.