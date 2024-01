Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Raymond Scott, one of the people trapped by the flood waters at the Oceano Dunes and he will describe the terror. Then I will have Will Harris, a geologist who became a whistleblower because of issues at the dunes.