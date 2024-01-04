Public Works Items on Board of Supervisors Agenda 01.04.2024

Several public works items will be discussed in the next county board of supervisors meeting.

This will include seeking grant funds for the Oceano and Templeton Vineyard drive corridor multimodal improvements projects. The board may approve submitting an application for these projects to SLOCOG for its community betterment grant programs, and approve seeking a grant opportunity from Caltrans under its sustainable transportation planning grants program.

A separate item is to accept funding from SLOCOG to approve a budget adjustment for the Morro Bay to Cayucos connector pathway project. The project is to construct a non-motorized segment near highway 1 to connect the city of Morro Bay to the community of Cayucos.

The proposed $423 thousand funding adjustment will authorize Cannon Corporation for further engineering services that will finalize the project’s plan, specification, and estimate package.