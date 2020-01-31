Off Road Vehicles 1.31.2020

Today, those who enjoy riding off road vehicles on the Oceano Dunes are going to hold a rally in Sacramento to protest recent closures at the dunes. Hundreds of people are expected to convene at the capitol building.

Recently, state officials closed SVRA, a 48-acre site that includes a popular camping area. It was fenced off in December as part of an effort to reduce particulates which blow inland from the dunes and impact people living on the Nipomo Mesa, particularly at the Legends Development.