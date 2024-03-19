Paso PD Makes Arrest at Pat Butler School Parking Lot 03.19.2024

Pat Butler Lockdown

Pat Butler elementary school was placed on lockdown yesterday morning due to an incident involving the Paso Robles police department & a “suspicious vehicle”.

A release by the department says that officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Niblick road and Nicklaus street. The driver did not immediately yield, and instead attempted to flee from officers, pulling into the parking lot at Pat Butler elementary school. When the two occupants refused to exit the vehicle, Pat Butler staff initiated a lockdown out of an abundance of caution and concern for student safety.

The Paso Police department says they were forced to break the window of the car, arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant, and the passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary search of the vehicle indicates there is evidence of property crimes and identity theft.

The lockdown was lifted once the situation was resolved and deemed safe by law enforcement.