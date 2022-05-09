Olive Oil & Lavender Festival 05.09.2022

Saturday, thousands of people attended the Olive and Lavender Festival put on by the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

Chris Mole brought olive oil from her Molefina Olive Oil Company.

Besides olive oil there was lavender. There are a lot of health and beauty products made from lavender. But it’s also really good in ice cream. Cold Stone Creamery made lavender sorbet and lavender shortbread cookies.

Carole’s granddaughter, Christine, sold the sorbet and lavender cookies at the Olive and Lavender Festival.

A great success Saturday at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.