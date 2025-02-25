SLO County Judge Places Gag Order on Embezzlement Case 2.25.2025

A gag order has been placed on an embezzlement case in San Luis Obispo county by a judge Monday morning.

31-year-old Fallyn Sierra Rollins previously served as treasurer for the San Luis Obispo county probation Peace Officers’ Association, and is being accused of embezzling more than a hundred thousand dollars of the organization’s funds.

Earlier in February, district attorney Dan Dow made comments about the case on social media, which the defense’s attorney said were prejudicial to Rollins. Dow’s statements on social media were regarding the reduction in bail for Rollins, from 1.18 million to a $100,000, and about how Sierra was able to post bail without being first arrested.

Now, neither party, law enforcement, witnesses, or court personnel can release information about the case under the gag order.