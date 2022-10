After his murder conviction, Paul Flores is back in the San Luis Obispo county jail awaiting his sentencing. He will probably get 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on December 9th. He’ll be eligible for parole in about 15 years.

A Cambria couple escaped a fire at their home on Sherwood drive yesterday morning. The couple and three dogs are all safe. Marissa Powells says the fire broke out around 4:30 yesterday. About one quarter of the home was destroyed.