Wuhan, China Covid-19 in SLO County 3.20.2020

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo county, the emergency services director says six additional cases of Wuhan, China corona-virus Covid-19 have been confirmed. Wade Horton says that brings the total to 13 in the county. That was as of late Thursday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says the increase is about what one would expect to see. She says it will continue climbing in the days ahead. Of those 13, five are in the north county. Five in the south county, and three on the coast. All 13 are recovering at home. Several appear to have fully recovered from Covid 19. Dr. Borenstein says 232 people in the county have been tested so far.

As for the number of cases in California, Gavin Newsom says it’s nearly reached 600. And again, there are 13 patients in San Luis Obispo county with Covid-19. They are all at home recovering.