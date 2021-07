The pre-trial hearing in the Kristin Smart murder trial gets underway in San Luis Obispo. Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores charged with the disappearance and suspected murder of Kristin Smart back in 1996.

Three restaurants and a rooftop bar committed to opening at La Plaza in downtown Atascadero. All four businesses signing leases at the new building along El Camino Real. One of the restaurants an Italian restaurant at La Plaza.