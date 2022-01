Ross Dress For Less is closing in downtown San Luis Obispo.

It means another big vacancy in downtown San Luis. Beverly’s Fabrics and Charles Shoes each closed in the past few years in that same vicinity. Those two were each family-owned operations that did business in downtown San Luis for more than fifty years.

Ross is located at 868 Higuera. It replaced a JC Penny’s store at the same location several decades ago, probably the 80’s.

No word what may move into the building.