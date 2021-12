The logjam at Long Beach and Los Angeles ports is getting worse, not better. About 96 container ships are waiting to be unloaded. That’s up from 86 on November 16th. The average wait for ships as of Friday was 20.8 days. That’s a week longer than a month ago.

An annual tradition at the port of Morro Bay. The lighted boat parade held Saturday night in Morro Bay. The annual event was a collaboration of the Rotary Club, the Morro Bay Harbor Department and the city of Morro Bay.