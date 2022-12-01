Other Stories This Thursday 12.01.2022

Have you got a new driver’s license recently? The California DMV says not a lot of people are asking to have their gender marked X rather than male or female. About 16,000 people have requested the X on their driver’s license. Most of them under the age of 40. Only seven drivers in their 80’s requested the X.

Bloomberg reports, pending home sales fell for a fifth consecutive month in October. The issue is high mortgage rates. Those mortgage rates up because the fed raised interest rates to slow the highest inflation in 40 years. Home prices down as well, although they remain strong in the north county. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.