Other Stories This Thursday 5.06.2021

A group in the south county launches a campaign to recall three members of the Lucia Mar school board. They’re circulating three separate recall petitions to remove trustees Don Stewart, Dee Santos and Colleen Martin. They need to get 15% of the registered voters to go to a recall election.

In Paso Robles, there has been discussion to initiate a recall effort against school board president Chris Arend, and trustees Tim Gearhardt, and Nathan Williams, but so far, it’s only been talk. No petitions have been circulated.

Another lawsuit filed against the California Coastal Commission over their decision to ban off-road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes state vehicular recreation area.