Other Stories This Tuesday 11.22.2022

The federal government awards PG and E about one point one billion dollars to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating past 2025. That’s when many expected the power plant to close. That funding announced yesterday in Washington DC by the US Department of Energy’s civil nuclear credit program.

Not far from Diablo Canyon, Perfumo Canyon continues to be habitat for mountain lions. Recent sightings of cougars in the Irish Hills Natural Reserve and Johnson Ranch have inspired the San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department to issue a wildlife advisory.

Both open spaces are temporarily closed. That includes hiking and biking trails.

In September, they closed the trail to Cerro San Luis, better known as Madonna Mountain because of multiple mountain lion sightings from 2015 to 2017.