Other Stories This Wednesday 10.27.2021

Sheriff’s deputies recover 10 thousand dollars in rare train parts stolen from the Santa Margarita Ranch. A Paso Robles man arrested on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property.

The number of people with covid that are hospitalized in San Luis Obispo county jumps from 12 to 16. But new cases are leveling off.

24 new cases reported yesterday in the county.

Those who work in state prisons have until November 24th to get vaccinated. That’s the order delivered August 19th. They get word this week that if they’re not vaccinated by then, they’ll face disciplinary action.