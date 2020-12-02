Other Stories This Wednesday 12.02.2020

Caltrans is saying that if we get a lot of rain this winter, that won’t inspire Caltrans to pre-emptively close highway one. The past two winters Caltrans closed some sections of the highway before big storms arrived. They were concerned about the potential for rock and mud slides in a couple areas along Big Sur. The Big Sur Inn reopens. That’s after being closed for several months.

The county adds 34 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles school district telling teachers and staff that if you leave the state, you must quarantine for 14 days before returning to school. Yesterday, five stayed home from one middle school. Four stayed home from another school in the district. Those teachers or staff members reportedly left the state over the Thanksgiving holiday, so they’re staying at home for the next two weeks.