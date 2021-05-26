Other Stories This Wednesday 5.26.2021

About one hundred homes in the city of San Luis Obispo are boiling water because of potential contamination after a water main breaks in the city. Neighborhoods bordered by Broad street, Tank Farm road, Johnson avenue and Bishop street could be affected.

The Santa Barbara airport is adding daily flights to and from O’hare International Airport in Chicago. They’ll begin June 3rd.

Some small business leaders on the central coast hope that job seekers may fly out from the mid west, because it’s getting difficult to find people who want to work locally.

All kinds of employers looking for employees, but finding few who are looking for jobs. Unfortunately, it’s a nationwide problem.