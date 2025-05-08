Paso 4th of July Celebration Receives Sufficient Sponsorships 5.08.2025

Earlier this year, the city of Paso Robles discussed the budget estimate for the fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park.

Despite reductions in the budget, the city said the estimated expenses exceeded the available funding totals for the event. The city started to solicit sponsorships from the community to help continue funding this year’s celebration.

In the meeting on Tuesday, newly appointed city manager Chris Huot said they anticipate to be fully funded.

The fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park will go from 4 pm to 10 pm. Admission and parking are free.