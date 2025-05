Atascadero firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon at 10-905 Escondido road.

A release by the department says they arrived to find a 50 by 200 foot vegetation fire moving at a slow rate, with uphill spread being driven by the wind.

The department says they managed to control the blaze in about 10 minutes. The cause was a resident using a weedwhacker to clear weeds, according to the release.

No injuries to emergency personnel or civilians were reported.