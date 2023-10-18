Paso City Council Approves Initiation For Olive Street Rezoning 10.18.2023

The Paso Robles city council voted unanimously last night to approve a resolution that will initiate an amendment to rezone the Olive street area to be included in the uptown center specific plan.

Councilman Bausch added the condition that the cost of the amendment should not exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The goal of the rezoning is to shift the area from R-1/R-2 to T-3, which would allow for greater flexibility in its housing design.

Before the official rezoning amendment goes to city council once more, staff will need to bring a contract to city council for approval, hold neighborhood public workshops, and bring the amendment to the planning commission. The process will likely take between 12 to 18 months.

Mayor John Hamon was absent from the meeting.