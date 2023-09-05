Paso City Council Meeting on Options for Mayor Vacancy 9.05.2023

The Paso Robles city council’s regular meeting will be tonight at 6:30.

The discussion item for tonight will be options for filling the mayor vacancy due to the death of mayor Steve Martin. The city council must either appoint a qualified person to serve as mayor before 60 days since the passing of mayor Martin on August 14th, or call for a general election no less than one hundred and fourteen days after the vacancy.

The council may either appoint a council member, an individual, or accept applications and hold interviews. A special election can be called, or will be required if council fails to make an appointment by October 13th.

You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.