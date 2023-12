Paso Council Approves Strategic Plan on Homelessness 12.06.2023

IN ITS MEETING LAST NIGHT, THE PASO ROBLES CITY COUNCIL VOTED 4 – 1 TO APPROVE THE STRATEGIC PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS. WHILE COUNCIL WAS LARGELY SUPPORTIVE OF THE PLAN, SOME COUNCIL MEMBERS AND SPEAKERS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT EXPRESSED CONCERNS OVER THE LONG TERM COST OF ADOPTING THE STRATEGIC PLAN, PARTICULARLY THE HIRING OF A HOMELESS SERVICES MANAGER. STAFF CLARIFIED THAT ANY FURTHER STEPS TAKEN IN THE PLAN WILL RETURN TO COUNCIL FOR APPROVAL, AND FUNDS WILL NOT BE PROVIDED UNTIL THE NEXT BUDGET CYCLE.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED 4 – 1 TO APPROVE THE STRATEGIC PLAN, WITH COUNCILMAN CHRIS BAUSCH DISSENTING. PART OF THE MOTION WAS A REQUEST TO STAFF TO RETURN TO COUNCIL WITH A COMPLETED BUDGET AND JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE STRATEGIC PLAN, AND HOMELESS SERVICES MANAGER.