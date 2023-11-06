Paso Council Discussing Masking & Essential Businesses 11.06.2023

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow at 6:30.

The council’s agenda contains a discussion item pertaining to masking and essential businesses. On the October 3rd city council meeting, council member Chris Bausch requested that council consider the adoption of two resolutions: declaring all businesses in the city as “essential” businesses, and declaring that use of masks is a matter of personal preference. The agenda report for the item says that the council is authorized to enact these resolutions.

However, any resolution adopted by the city can be superseded or rendered invalid by contrary state or federal law. The packet further says that the consequences of these resolutions may be eliminated or diminished by future state or federal action, including but not limited to subsequently enacted state or federal laws in the event of a proclaimed state emergency.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.