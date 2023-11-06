Paso Fire Dept Gives Details on EMS Response to Lewis Middle School 11.06.2023

Daniel Lewis Middle School

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, San Luis Ambulance, and the Paso Robles Police Department, responded to an incident at Daniel Lewis middle school.

The incident took place on Friday morning, where four students were reported to be experiencing nausea and vomiting. The police department says that six students in total were evaluated to have symptoms that resulted from inhaling a sulfur substance. The police department says the substance was released in the school locker room, and all patients were triaged.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The Paso Robles police department and school district are investigating the incident.