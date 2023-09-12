Paso Council District 1 Vacancy App Now Available 9.12.2023

The city manager’s office of Paso Robles recently made the application for the city council district 1 vacancy available.

The application can be viewed on the city’s website at: prcity.com, or picked up at the city clerk’s office at 1000 Spring street.

All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years of age, registered to vote in the city of Paso Robles, and live in district 1. The appointed applicant will serve through the November 2024 election cycle.

Applicants will be interviewed on the 26th of September, and an applicant will be appointed no later than October 3rd.