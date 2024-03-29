Paso Council Meeting Next Week on Council Compensation & Road Tax 03.29.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:30 pm.

One item for discussion on the agenda is an ordinance that would increase the salary of the mayor and councilmembers. In the March 19th meeting this year, council voted 4 – 1 to authorize staff to bring this ordinance back to council for first reading.

The ordinance, if approved, would increase the salary of the mayor and councilmembers to $1,540 and $1,155 dollars respectively, up from $1,400 for the mayor and $1,050 for councilmembers. Both would be effective at the next election on November 5th.

On a separate item, staff is seeking direction from council on whether they would like to support or oppose SLOCOG’s “Local Roads First” transportation tax measure, a half-cent sales tax that SLOCOG is seeking to put on the November ballot to fund road repairs in San Luis Obispo county.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.