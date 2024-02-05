Paso Council Meeting Tomorrow Discussing Budget Timeline 02.05.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30.

Before its regular meeting begins, the council will be entering closed session at around 5 pm. The closed session item is an anticipated litigation regarding a cease and desist letter, alleging the modifications made to the paid parking program violates the Brown Act and other state laws.

On the council’s regular agenda is a discussion regarding the budget timeline for the next two fiscal years. The city council adopts a set of goals and objectives every two years for its upcoming two-year budget cycle. The proposed timeline will be discussed during tomorrow’s city council meeting, with the goal to adopt the budget for this next fiscal year by June 18, 2024.

A budget and goals workshop is proposed for March 2nd.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.