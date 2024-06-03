Press Conference For Launch of PulsePoint App 6.03.2024

Media Advisory – PulsePoint Press Conference

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be holding a press conference to announce the launch of the new PulsePoint CPR App.

The press conference takes place this morning at 11 am in the downtown city park. The PulsePoint CPR App is a free mobile application that alerts CPR-trained citizens to nearby cardiac emergencies in public places.

The App also alerts its users to the nearest publicly accessible automated external defibrillator. The App seeks to increase bystander CPR participation and improve emergency response outcomes.

The App will also provide awareness of emergencies in the city, so residents can stay informed.