A San Luis Obispo county jury found 30-year-old Florentino Marcelino Ramon-Santiago guilty of forcible rape.

The jury also found him guilty of inflicting great bodily injury on the 17-year-old victim. The incident occurred in a residence in Nipomo on April 29, 2021.

Ramon-Santiago faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 30th in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo county superior court.