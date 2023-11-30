Paso Fire Holding Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies Mid December 11.30.2023

The Paso Robles fire and emergency services department invites the community to join them for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 19th at 1:30 pm in Centennial park. The ceremony will celebrate the unveiling of two newly installed saveheart automated external defibrillator cabinets in local parks.

The equipment increases the community’s ability to protect and empower its residents. The AED cabinets provide immediate assistance in the event of a sudden cardiac emergency, and reduces the time it takes to access life-saving defibrillation to someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

The AED cabinets are located in local parks, including downtown city park, Barney Schwartz park, and Centennial park.