Paso Holiday Lighting Display Closing on Monday 01.04.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that its holiday-themed tree lights in the park will be turned off on Monday, January 8th.

The city encourages residents and visitors to take the final opportunity for photographs or a stroll in the park. The city says this was the first year of an enhanced holiday lighting display in the park, and due to the overwhelming positive feedback from the public, city staff is working with the lighting contractor to develop “innovative and unique concepts” for a year-round illumination in the city park.

The goal of the year-round lighting will be to create a vibrant public space that fosters a sense of community.

Plans for the year-round lighting will be unveiled in the coming months.