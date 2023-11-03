Paso Man Sentenced to 10 Yrs in State Prison For Child Abuse 11.03.2023

50-year-old Todd Edward Iliff of Paso Robles was sentenced to ten years in state prison on Thursday.

He was arrested in June 2022 when sheriffs found 1.8 of psychedelic mushrooms and several firearms in his home. The sheriff’s office says that a woman and three children exited Iliff’s home on the 500 block of Sacagawea court in Paso Robles before they searched it.

Iliff was charged with 15 different counts after officers searched his home, including child abuse charges. In his sentence, Iliff has received six years for the child abuse charge, three years for the firearms charge, two years for the drug charge, and four years for the firearm enhancement.

With good behavior, his time in custody could be shortened to five years.