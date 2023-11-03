Storm Drain Repair at Oak Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant 11.03.2023

The county public works department announced that it will begin to install a storm drain system at the Oaks Shores wastewater treatment plant.

This comes after the winter storms caused extensive damage to the existing system. The project will create a new open channel storm drain system to help prevent further damage and erosion.

The project site is located just north of lake Nacimiento and west of Shoreline road. The public works department says that the project is expected to begin in mid-November, and should take approximately six months to complete.

Residents in the area may experience some noise and dust during operation hours (7 am – 5 pm), but best management practices will be used to mitigate dust and sounds.