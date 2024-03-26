Section of Highway 41 Closed For Part of the Week 03.26.2024

Caltrans announced that a section of highway 41, around 17 miles between highway 46 east and highway 33, will be closed today and tomorrow.

The closures will last from 6 am to 6 pm each day, and is due to construction projects for the Cholame “Y.”

Travelers who are headed north on highway 41 will be able to detour onto the 46 east and travel to the 33 north back to highway 41.

Travelers going south can detour onto highway 33 and to highway 46 east.

Caltrans will be posting signage to assist travelers, and CHP will be present at the end of the closure.