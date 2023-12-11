Paso PD Holding a DUI Checkpoint This Week 12.11.2023

2023-DUI-Checkpoint

The Paso Robles police department announced it will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on December 15th from 6 pm to 1 am at an undisclosed location in the city.

The police department says DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The police department reminds the public that driving under the influence is not just from alcohol, and includes over-the-counter drugs, prescription medications, and marijuana.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of 13 thousand dollars in fines and penalties as well as suspended license.