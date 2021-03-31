Paso PD Peacefully Ends Stand-Off 3.31.2021

Paso Robles police peacefully end a stand off with an armed suspect Monday night in the 2400 block of Branch Creek.

Police responded around 6 Monday evening to a 911 call from a woman at that address. Then the line was disconnected.

25-year-old Ivan Peraltabarrios locked himself inside a bathroom at the house. Police say he was possibly armed, and the suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident.

After a lengthy conversation, Peraltabarrios surrendered to police. He was taken into custody and booked at the county jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a death weapon and willfully delaying a police officer.