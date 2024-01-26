Paso PD Responds to Assault Incident 01.26.2024

240263 Media Release PRPD

The Paso Robles police department released a statement regarding an assault with a deadly weapon incident yesterday.

The department says they were dispatched to the 800 block of Experimental Station at approximately 6:13 pm, based off a report that female was trying to fight with residents in the complex.

Officers made contact with a victim, who said the woman attempted to stab his tires and then swing her knife at him. The police department found the female, who had retreated to her residence prior to the officers’ arrival. They negotiated with her, and she left her residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.