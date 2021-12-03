Retiree in Atascadero 12.03.2021

A retiree who was receiving a CalPERS pension is in hot water for providing work as a consultant for the city of Atascadero.

The retiree and four others working elsewhere in the state are being asked to repay some $400 thousand dollars in pension benefits. The five CalPERS retirees were placed in their jobs by regional government services authority.

An attorney representing the five retirees is fighting the disciplinary action in their case against the California public employees retirement system.