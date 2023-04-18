Paso Robles City Council 04.18.2023

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. They will open the meeting with a series of proclamations.

National Volunteer Week, and National Library Week, it’s also Sexual Assault Action Month.

After those proclamations the council will receive the Caltrans quarterly report.

And police chief Damian Nord will deliver the police department annual report.

Three public hearings on tonight’s agenda.

The annual report on the implementation of the general plan.

A report on the Rolling Hills apartment project.

And a request for approval of a mini-storage development plan.

The Nutwood RV and Self Storage on Nutwood Circle.

Then Ty Lewis will give his city manager report.