Halloween in North County 11.01.2022

Paso Robles Halloween;

Hundreds of Halloween revelers dressed up and “trick or treated” in downtown Paso Robles Monday.

Local retailers and volunteers passed out candy from 4-7 to kids and their parents who walked the blocked off Park Street between the Downtown City Park and 14th Street.

The Paso Robles Fire Department participated, although their engine was parked on 12th Street, so they could quickly respond if they were called to an emergency.

Three witches posed for photos at the Downtown City Park.

Halloween attracted hundreds to the downtown area Monday evening.

In Atascadero;

Roxy Bragg of Indigo organized a Halloween event on Entrada avenue which was a lot of fun for kids and their parents.

The event included bounce houses and games, dancers performed too.

It was a great Halloween on Entrada avenue in Atascadero last night organized by Roxy Bragg and Terrie Banish.