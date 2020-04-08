Paso Robles City Council 4.08.2020

The Paso Robles city council held a virtual meeting last night by teleconferencing.

The council received a thorough report from Paso Robles fire chief related to the Wuhan China Coronavirus crisis. Stornetta talked about cases in the north county. He says the Cal Poly care center is nearly ready to accommodate any overflow. They have 900 beds ready. That surge predicted to occur in mid-May.

City councilman John Hamon raised questions about precautions taken by fire fighters who call on Covid-19 cases.

Mayor Steve Martin also proclaimed April sexual assault awareness month and gave recognition to rise in Paso Robles. The council will hold it’s next regular meeting on April 21, 2020.