Paso Robles School Board Meeting 4.08.2020

The Paso Robles School Board held a virtual meeting Tuesday night utilizing Zoom. The PRJUSD Board Room was vacant, but citizens could view the proceedings on Zoom or on YouTube. The board was positioned on the screen like Hollywood Squares, or the Brady Bunch.

The trustees heard from Superintendent Curt Dubost about actions taken in response to COVID-19. Basically, schools are closed, and the district is trying to protect people who distribute meals and reading material to students during the noon time pick-up at Paso Robles High Schools and Culinary Arts Academy.

The board had a heated discussion about options for the temporary campus next to Flamson Middle School and the Glen Speck School Site. There are several options including sending 6th grade students to elementary schools and closing Bauer Speck. The board directed staff to refine the options, and the board is expected to make a decision on the April 28th meeting.

The trustees also received a report from accountant Diane Larson, who is helping the district reach the state minimum of a 3% budget reserve. She said that unless the board does something drastic, like close a school, it’s not likely that they will get the budget reserve back above 3% for next year.

The board will meet again on April 28th. It’s likely that meeting will also be a virtual meeting.