Paso Robles City Council Meeting 04.07.2026

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04072026.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04072026p2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04072026p3.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04072026p4.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04072026p5.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Protecting What Matters 04.07.2026NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 04/08/2026Related postsSound Off – Thu 04/08/2026 – Gaea PowellApril 8, 2026The Morning Exchange – Wed 04/08/2026April 8, 2026Protecting What Matters 04.07.2026April 7, 2026The Morning Exchange – Tue 04/07/2026April 7, 2026Sound Off – Mon 04/06/2026 – Josh GarciaApril 6, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 04/06/2026April 6, 2026