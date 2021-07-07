Stewart Jenkins 7.06.2021

In a few weeks, Tommy Gong will step down as county clerk recorder and relocate to the Bay Area to be closer to his family.

That leaves the county without an official to run the special election September to recall governor Gavin Newsom.

San Luis Obispo attorney Stewart Jenkins is asking supervisors to appoint him interim county clerk recorder until an election can be held in 2022.

He tells KPRL his extensive background in election law qualifies him for the office.

He argued one election case all the way to the US supreme court, which ruled 9-0 in favor of Jenkins’ client.

Stewart Jenkins says he worked as a registrar of voters in San Luis Obispo county when he was in his early 20’s.

He’s asking the board of supervisors to appoint him interim county clerk recorder when Tommy Gong leaves. Jenkins says he will run for the office in the election in 2022.

Jenkins previously served as a commissioner on the Port San Luis Harbor District.